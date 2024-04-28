Eight people wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on borderline Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the village of Voznesenovka in the borderline Belgorod Region using ten FPV drones over the past 24 hours injuring 8 people, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The adversary attacked with ten FPV drones in the village of Voznesenovka in the Shebekinsky Municipal District. Eight people were wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He specified that five people were hospitalized while three others received medical aid on site and are being treated on an outpatient basis.

Kamikaze drone attacks on the Shebekinsky Municipal District damaged a tractor, three trucks and four motor vehicles. Four mortar shells have been fired at the village of Murom. One explosive device was dropped from a drone. Territorial defense units eliminated two kamikaze drones over the district.

Overall, about 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have attacked the region over the past 24 hours.