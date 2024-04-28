Russian air defense takes down Ukrainian drone over borderline Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have shot down a fixed-wing Ukrainian drone over the borderline Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On April 28, around 1:30 p.m. Moscow time (10:30 a.m. GMT-TASS), an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on Russian territory using a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted. Air defense systems on duty eliminated the Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod Region," the military agency said.