Ukrainian forces fire 72 rounds of ammunition at DPR settlements over past 24 hours

TASS, April 28. The Ukrainian armed forces launched 25 attacks on the settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) during the day, firing 72 rounds of ammunition, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported.

"The DPR mission to the JCCC recorded 25 facts of Ukrainian armed attacks over the past 24 hours. A total of 72 units of various ammunition were fired," the statement said.

During the day, the mission received reports about three injured civilians, four damaged houses and two civilian infrastructure facilities.

Earlier, DPR head Denis Pushilin said that two women were wounded by Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk’s Kuibyshev district. In addition, a man was injured in Naberezhnoye in the Novoazovsky district when an explosive device detonated. In Gorlovka, power lines and central treatment facilities were damaged.