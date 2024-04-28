Hamas publishes another video with hostages — newspaper

TEL AVIV, April 28. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas has published a new video of two hostages kidnapped last October, the Times of Israel reported.

"Hamas issued a new propaganda video Saturday showing signs of life from two hostages — the second such clip in three days — as pressure mounts on the government to approve a truce and hostage release deal," the newspaper said.

The video showed hostages Keith Siegel, 64, and Omri Miran, 46, who were kidnapped from their hometowns during the October 7 Hamas attack.

In the video, the two hostages addressed their families, saying they were hoping for a hostage deal that would see them and other hostages returned home.

According to the newspaper, the video seemed to be directed at the Israeli public, with Hamas asserting that "military pressure had failed to bring about the release of the hostages and that Israelis should continue to pressure their own leaders to compromise."

It ended with a message from the Palestinian radical group to the Israeli public: "Your Nazi leaders don’t care about the fate of your captive sons or about their feelings. Do what is needed before it is too late.".