Six Ukrainian drones shot or forced down in Crimea, no casualties — governor

SIMFEROPOL, May 25. /TASS/. Six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot or forced down by air defenses and radioelectronic warfare systems across Crimea last night, the republic’s head, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Thursday.

"Last night, six UAVs were jammed by radioelectronic warfare systems or downed by air defenses in various districts of the Crimean Republic. No casualties have been reported," the official wrote on Telegram, urging the population to stay calm and trust verified sources only.

On Thursday morning, the Black Sea Fleet’s units downed two drones, involved in an attack on Sevastopol, and several more UAVs were jammed or forced down by radioelectronic warfare systems. The governor of the Russian Black Sea city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said there was no damage to any facility.