Kiev troops shelled DPR 26 times in past day, one civilian wounded

DONETSK, April 26. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 26 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, in which one civilian was injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin, a total of 134 munitions, including 155mm artillery shells and MLRS rockets, were fired towards populated areas in the DPR. The attacks targeted Aleksandrovka, Vladimirovka, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Nikolskoye and Yasinovataya.

One civilian was wounded as a result of these attacks. Nine houses and two civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

A total of 27 shelling attacks were registered in the republic on the previous day.