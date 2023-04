MELITOPOL, April 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian saboteurs carried out an explosion at the motive power depot in Melitopol on Saturday morning, Acting Governor of the Zaporozhye region Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"We keep documenting the crimes committed by the Kiev regime against civilians," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "Today at 07:45 a.m. [Moscow time] there was an explosion on the premises of the Melitopol locomotive depot, at a civilian facility.".