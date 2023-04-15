Kiev fires ten multiple-launch rocket system munitions towards DPR

DONETSK, April 15. /TASS/. A total of ten rockets were fired from a Ukrainian multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) towards the settlement of Mineralnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Saturday.

"Ten MLRS rockets fired," the mission said on its Telegram channel. The attack occurred at 21:45 Moscow time.

It was the third Ukrainian shelling attack targeting the DPR territory. Previously, Donetsk and Makeyevka were under fire.

Overall, Kiev government troops fired 23 MLRS rockets towards DPR on Saturday.