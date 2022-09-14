Drone goes down in Russian Stavropol Region

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle has crashed in Russia’s Stavropol Region, injuring six people, a source in the region's emergency services told TASS on Wednesday

"The aerial vehicle that went down turned out to be a drone, which exploded when it touched the ground," he said.

According to emergency services, there was an explosion when the fire was being put out, injuring a firefighter. Five other people were also injured.

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry for Emergency Situations’ main directorate for the region reported that an unidentified aerial vehicle went down in the Turkmensky district, near the settlement of Kendzhe-Kulak. Sixteen people and six pieces of hardware were involved to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

The region’s fire and rescue services said that a firefighter had received shrapnel wounds and burns at the site. His condition is moderately grave. Specialists work to identify the aircraft.

Region’s Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said five people had been injured in the crash of an aerial vehicle in the Turkmensky district.