MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Seventy forest fires in 29 Russian regions, on an area of almost 56,599 hectares, were eliminated over a day by forest services, press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Sunday.

"Over a day, forest services and involved people extinguished 70 forest fires in 29 regions of Russia on an area covered by fire of 56,338 hectares," the statement said.

Almost 4,500 people and more than 900 pieces of equipment were used to extinguish the fires.