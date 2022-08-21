Daughter of Russian public figure Alexander Dugin died in car explosion

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian public figure Alexander Dugin, died as a result of the car explosion in the Moscow Region, Andrey Krasnov, the head of the Russian Horizon social movement and the person familiar with her, told TASS on Sunday.

"Yes, a very adverse event; I knew Darya personally," Krasnov said. The exploded car belongs to Alexander Dugin, he noted. "This was the father’s vehicle. Darya was driving another car but she took his car today, while Alexander went in a different way. He returned, he was at the site of the tragedy. As far as I understand, Alexander or probably they together were the target," Krasnov said.

A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has exploded near Bolshiye Vyazemy village in the Moscow Region and a female driver died as a result, law enforcement agencies told TASS earlier on Sunday.