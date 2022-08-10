Number of casualties in Crimean airfield incident rises to 14 — authorities

SIMFEROPOL, August 10. /TASS/. The number of injured in the incident at an airfield in Crimea’s Saki district has risen to 14, only one person was hospitalized, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier it was reported about 13 victims.

"Unfortunately, we have 14 wounded and one dead. We continue to provide assistance. <...> Only one [person] is hospitalized, the rest are at home, [they have] injuries of mild severity," Aksenov said.

It was also previously reported that one civilian died as a result of the incident. "The family of the deceased is not here. The officials in charge are now trying to get in touch [with them]. We will not leave anyone here [in Crimea] without support," Aksenov noted.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that several aviation bombs exploded on Tuesday on the territory of the Saki airfield near Novofyodorovka in Crimea. The ministry added that the aviation equipment was not damaged.

The Saki military airfield is used by the Russian Defense Ministry for aircraft, including naval, and helicopters. In addition, there is a ground test training complex NITKA (Ground Aviation Training and Research Complex) for practicing takeoffs and landings of aircraft of ship aviation.