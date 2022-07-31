Death toll in road accident in Stavropol region rises to eight people — governor

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The number of victims of an accident involving a minibus and a car in the Stavropol region has grown to eight, the region’s governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on Telegram on Sunday.

Earlier, the Main Directorate of the regional Emergency Situations Ministry reported five deaths in an accident.

"Today, a terrible, tragic accident occurred on the Astrakhan-Stavropol road in the Petrovsky city district, involving a minibus and a car. According to preliminary data, eight people died, a child was among the victims. Six people were injured," the governor wrote.

The governor instructed the region’s Health minister to go the scene of the accident to organize assistance. The head of the region expressed condolences to the families of the victims and assured that all necessary assistance would be provided to the victims. Earlier, the Main Directorate of the regional Emergency Situations Ministry reported that five people were taken to hospital after the accident, while at the same time, the prosecutor's office of Stavropol informed about six hospitalized.

The accident occurred at 01:05 pm on the 502nd km of the Astrakhan-Stavropol highway. The minibus was en route from Maly Barkhanchak to Stavropol.