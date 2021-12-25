Five killed in head-on collision in Russia’s Altai Republic, Emergencies Ministry says

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Five people were killed, two were injured in a traffic accident in the Altai Republic, the local directorate of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"The collision of two passenger vehicles occurred in the Ongudaysky District near the Kupchegen populated locality at the 670th kilometer of the R-256 federal motorway. The accident involved seven individuals. Four individuals died at the site of the accident, another one died at hospital. Two [people] including one child, were hospitalized at the Ongudaysk district hospital," the agency reported.

According to the regional directorate of the Interior Ministry, both drivers and three teenage passengers were killed in the crash. Two people were hospitalized, including one minor. According to a preliminary version, a 35-year-old driver of a Nissan X-Trail drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Toyota Corona driven by a 27-year-old male.

The press service of the regional investigative directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS that a criminal case has been opened and the circumstances of the accident are being established.