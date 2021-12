TEHRAN, December 6. /TASS/. Iran’s Aseman Airlines denied its plane made an emergency landing while en route from Shiraz to Muscat, broadcaster IRIB reported, citing the carrier’s press service.

The airline said it doesn’t perform flights from Shiraz to Muscat.

Earlier on Monday, IRIB reported that an Aseman plane had to make an emergency landing in Shiraz after an engine caught fire.