Three people in serious condition after L-410 plane crash in Irkutsk region - authorities

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Three people are in serious conditions after the crash of an L-410 plane in the Irkutsk region, the press service of the regional government told TASS on Monday. Earlier it was reported about one badly injured. All 12 victims were taken to the hospital in the Magistralny village in the Kazachinsko-Lensky district. Most of them have fractures.

"There are 11 people in the hospital, three are in critical condition in the intensive care department, three are in state of mild severity, the rest are in the state of moderate severity. One patient has gone home," the press service said.

According to the press service, three patients in serious condition will soon be sent to the Irkutsk city hospital by sanitary aviation.

The airborne medical board with the regional health minister Yakov Sandakov and a team of doctors landed in the nearby village of Kazachinskoye.

An L-410 passenger plane crash landed four kilometers of its destination, the settlement of Kazachinskoye, which is located some 500 kilometers of Irkutsk, on Sunday evening. The plane is lying in the River Kirenga. There were 14 passengers and two crew members aboard. Four people died in the accident. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of violating air safety rules.