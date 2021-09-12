All people retrieved from plane after crash landing in Irkutsk region

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Rescuers have retrieved all the people blocked inside the L-410 plane that crash landed in Russia’s Siberian Irkutsk region, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"The rescue operation to retrieve people blocked inside the plane has finished. According to the latest data, twelve people were hurt and, regrettably, four died," the spokesman said, adding that those hurt were handed over to medics.

Irkutsk region governor Igor Kobzev told TASS earlier that eight people had received serious and medium-gravity injuries, mostly fractures. Four more people were slightly injured and four, including the pilot, died.

An L-410 passenger plane crash landed four kilometers of its destination, the settlement of Kazachinskoye, which is located some 500 kilometers of Irkutsk, on Sunday evening. The plane is lying in the River Kirenga. There were 14 passengers and two crew members aboard. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of violating air safety rules.