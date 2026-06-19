Bank of Russia expects national GDP to grow by 0.5% in first six months

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia expects that the national GDP will tick up by 0.5% as of the end of the first six months of 2026, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the Board meeting.

"April already brought GDP to the positive area. We estimate economic growth at 0.3% in January - April in general. We expect [growth] to be at abut 0.5 percentage point as of the end of six months," she noted.

The economy continues its moderate growth overall in the first six months of the year, the Central Bank chief added.