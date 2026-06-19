Two trains collide in England, several people injured — newspaper

LONDON, June 19. /TASS/. Two trains collided near the city of Bedford in central England injuring several people, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Both trains – one from Nottingham, the other from Corby – were en route to St. Pancras Station in London. It is assumed that the second train crashed into the rear of the first about four km south of Bedford Station.

The British Transport Police confirmed the collision. According to The Daily Telegraph, the incident occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. local time (4:15 p.m. GMT).