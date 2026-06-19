Kalashnikov working on multi-tier system to counter UAVs

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov’s strategy for countering UAVs is based on the principle of layered defense, which includes systems for detecting, neutralizing, and physically destroying unmanned aerial vehicles of various classes and at various ranges, a spokesperson of the company told TASS on the sidelines of the National Security. Belarus-2026 international exhibition.

"As part of this effort, the holding is preparing to master mass production of the new Krona-E short-range territorial air defense missile system, designed to protect strategically important facilities from airborne threats, primarily medium-class UAVs," he said.

Automated systems of high-speed interceptor drones, capable of engaging targets at ranges of up to 7-10 km, as well as intelligent machine-gun systems designed to counter small drones, could be deployed at other levels of defense, the spokesperson noted. The effective range of the latter is up to 450 m against small UAVs and up to 1.3 km against larger drones of the Lyutyi type. Such modules, can receive targeting information from compact radars and effectively eliminate "blind spots" in air defense systems, the spokesperson stressed.

"In close-range combat, specialized anti-drone weapons are used, including a new 5.45-mm multi-round cartridge designed to be fired from standard Kalashnikov assault rifles without any modifications to the weapon, as well as a specialized 'drone-hunting' version of the MP-155 smoothbore shotgun, which is effective against low-flying targets at ranges of up to 50-100 meters," he said. Such measures are an example of a "pragmatic and cost-effective response to a threat that requires a widespread and affordable solution," the spokesperson noted.