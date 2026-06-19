Armenia opposition bloc leader backs idea of consolidating opposition

YEREVAN, June 19. /TASS/. Leader of the Armenia opposition bloc and former president of the republic (1998-2008) Robert Kocharyan has supported a proposal by Samvel Karapetyan, leader of the Strong Armenia bloc, to unite the Armenian opposition.

The former president noted that even prior to the June 7 parliamentary elections, his political force had called for closer interaction among the opposition.

"Let me recall that back then, other political forces sought to distance themselves from us, which I believe might be the right move at that point. And now, I think that we need to cooperate, and we have made statements on this matter. I believe this is in our common interests," he told Armenian media outlets when asked what he thinks about Karapetyan’s proposal.