Portfolio of orders for Russian arms supplies to India exceeds $15 bln in 3 years

LUCKNOW /India/, February 5. /TASS/. The portfolio of orders for Russian arms supplies to India has exceeded $15 bln over the past three years, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov told reporters at the DefExpo 2020 international defense exhibition in Lucknow, India.

"The order portfolio has exceeded $15 bln over the past three years. If we talk about the volume of contracted products, that is, since 1991, this volume has amounted to about $70 bln," he said.