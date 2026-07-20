Russia's Alrosa unveils diamond with rare lavender hue valued at around $1.5 mln

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Alrosa has unveiled a heart-shaped 2.03-carat diamond with a rare lavender hue - estimated value $1.585 mln (around 125 mln rubles) - which has been added to the Alrosa Diamond Exclusive collection of investment-grade diamonds, the company reported.

The diamond was cut from a rough diamond mined in Yakutia in 2025. Experts estimated the crystal’s age at 350 mln years, while the cutting process took more than six months.

The diamond’s value is buttressed by its Intense Purple Pink fancy color, which features a distinct lavender hue. Diamonds in this color category are considered exceptionally rare, particularly following the 2020 closure of Australia’s Argyle mine, which previously supplied up to 90% of the global volume of pink diamonds in various shades, Alrosa said. According to the Fancy Color Research Foundation, global prices for pink diamonds have risen by nearly 400% over the past two decades. The gemstone has a VS2 clarity grade.

Alrosa operates in Russia’s Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and Arkhangelsk Region. The company is a full-cycle diamond business, searching for, mining, selling and cutting rough diamonds.

Alrosa’s shareholders are the Russian Federation represented by the Federal Property Management Agency (33.03%), Yakutia - 25%, as well as its uluses (districts) - 8%, with almost 34% of shares in free float.