Kiev troops shell DPR 20 times in past day, two killed

DONETSK, June 20. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 20 times over the past day, killing two civilians and wounding four, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of 20 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "Two civilians were reported to have been killed and four wounded."

In all, 20 munitions of various types were fired. Three civilian infrastructure sites, three residential buildings as well as a number of cars and trucks were damaged as a result of these attacks.