CIS military officials discuss drone use during meeting at International Military Center

MOSCOW, June 20. /TAS/. The use of unmanned aerial vehicles and ground-based robotic systems during the special military operation was discussed during the 9th meeting of the Coordinating Committee for Field Training under the CIS Council of Defense Ministers, held at the Russian Defense Ministry’s International Military Center.

"During the meeting, the participants considered issues related to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and ground-based robotic systems in the special military operation, methods and specifics of training unmanned systems specialists, and the training of units for countering technical means employing wireless data transmission technologies and fiber-optic cable control," the ministry said on Telegram.

The event was attended by representatives of the defense ministries of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the Secretariat of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers.

"Since 2018, the annual convening of the Coordinating Committee has enabled us to discuss the most pressing issues in the field of combat training of national armed forces and exchange experience based on contemporary armed conflicts," Russian Deputy Defense Minister, General of the Army Yunus-Bek Yevkurov said.

In turn, Secretary of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers, Lieutenant General Yury Dashkin, said the meeting was taking place against the backdrop of a tense military-political situation as the range of threats to national security facing the CIS countries is constantly expanding.