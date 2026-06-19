Vietnam, Russia discuss future of cooperation in Kazan — Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry

HANOI, June 19. /TASS/. Vietnam and Russia discussed how to grow their cooperation on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN anniversary summit held on June 17-18 in Kazan, said Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.

During the visit, he said, the Vietnamese delegation led by Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Le Minh Hung devoted considerable time to bilateral contacts and discussion of practical measures for the implementation of previous agreements. The heads of Vietnamese ministries and departments held meetings with Russian partners to discuss joint work and commitments undertaken by both countries.

"The effective negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the visit were a continuation of active foreign policy activities aimed at further strengthening political relations and giving a new impetus to the comprehensive development of Vietnamese-Russian relations in a new era," said Le Hoai Trung.

He noted that Russia provided a "particularly warm welcome" to the Vietnamese delegation. "President Vladimir Putin spent a long time talking with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, which indicates the high level of Russia's attention to Vietnam and ASEAN and contributes to strengthening mutual understanding," the Vietnamese News Agency quoted him as saying.

According to the minister, during the meetings and contacts in Kazan, six key areas for developing Vietnamese-Russian relations were confirmed. These include strengthening political trust as the basis of relations, defense and security as a strategic pillar, cooperation in the energy, oil and gas and nuclear energy sectors, maximizing the potential for expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation, promoting effective cooperation in the mining industry, shipbuilding, railway modernization and the development of transport corridors, as well as strengthening cooperation in the field of science and technology, education and training.