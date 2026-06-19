Russia to continue to support Cuba, help republic — ambassador

HAVANA, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow will not leave Cuba in the lurch and will do its best to support and aid it, ambassador to Havana Viktor Coronelli said on June 18 at the Cuban Institute for Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) at an event dedicated to the Russia Day.

"Our country is also experiencing a difficult situation in light of sanctions imposed on it by Western countries," the diplomat said. "But we will not abandon our dear Cuba, we will continue to support it. We are looking for every opportunity to support it politically and provide all possible financial assistance."

Coronelli also said that Moscow is preparing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Fidel Castro, the leader of the Cuban Revolution, together with Cuban friends, as well as to host the Havana International Book Fair in the Cuban capital on August 10-16, where Russia will be the guest of honor. The format of the Russian delegation that will come to participate in these events is currently being worked out, the Russian ambassador said.

In turn, ICAP Deputy Director Noemi Rabasa said that relations between Cuba and Russia "are not only strategic, but above all friendly." According to her, Russia Day, celebrated on June 12, is an important holiday for Cubans as well.

"Events dedicated to the Russia Day are held in different provinces of Cuba," she said. Rabasa added that a Russian delegation is expected in Cuba to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fidel Castro's birth in August, as well as to participate in the Havana International Book Fair.

"It is very important for us to celebrate this anniversary, despite the difficult situation that Cuba is currently experiencing, which, of course, complicates organizational work," said the Deputy Director of ICAP. "And we would really like our friends to celebrate this date with us, including, of course, Russia. It is important in the year of Fidel's 100th birthday not to let his ideas die."

Rabasa told TASS that the main events of the celebrations will be concentrated in Havana.

"In particular, the first international colloquium dedicated to Fidel Castro’s legacy and ideas will be held in Havana from August 10 to 13, to which we expect delegations from different countries," she said.

Russia as a friend and partner

The first Cuban and Latin American cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez, who also heads the Cuban-Russian Friendship Society, said that Russia "sees a friend and partner" in Cuba. He spoke about different periods of Freedom Island's history when it needed help. "And Russia has always extended a generous helping hand," the cosmonaut said.

"Cuba is now under a military threat [from the United States]. And I am sure that Russia will not turn its back on it amid this situation. I think the government and the people of Russia will always be with us. Although we do not want war, we will fight, and Russia knows this," Tamayo Mendez said. "And we will strengthen the friendship of our peoples, who deserve only victory."

At the end of the event, Rabasa presented Coronelli with a commemorative plaque dedicated to the 65th anniversary of founding the institute.