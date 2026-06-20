Russian, Laotian military hold active phase of Laros-2026 military exercise — ministry

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The active phase of the Laros-2026 Russian-Laotian military exercise was held at the at the Kommadam training ground of Academy of the Lao People's Armed Forces (LPAF), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The active phase of the exercise was led by Assistant Commander of the Eastern Military District for International Cooperation, Colonel Ivan Tarayev.

"According to the scenario of the exercise, a military infrastructure site was seized by illegal armed groups. As a result, servicemen of the two states knocked out the adversary from their positions, and the retreating enemy forces were neutralized by motorized rifle units," the ministry said in a statement.

The exercise ended with exemplary performances by the Laotian special forces, and the parachuting of servicemen with the flags of two countries.

Commander of the LPAF’s armored infantry unit, Lieutenant Colonel Anusida Suvongsawata, said the exercise was carried out both on land and water and involved modern warfare systems, including FPV drones and the Kuryer robotic system.

"I would like to point out that for the first time, a tactical airborne formation was involved in the exercise. Russian and Laotian servicemen showed excellent, cohesive work. We are very grateful to the Russian specialists for the invaluable combat experience they have shared with us," he said.

Also, Laotian Minister of National Defense Khamliang Outhakaysone was shown anti-drone equipment, which is actively employed in the special military operation zone.