Almost no chance of finding 8 missing people alive after helicopter crash — source

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The chances of finding alive eight missing people who were on board of the Mi-8 helicopter that crashed in Kamchatka are slim to none, an emergency source has told TASS.

"Eight people are missing after the Mi-8 crash, but there is no practically chance of finding them alive," he said.

A Mi-8 helicopter carrying 16 people, including 13 passengers, crashed into Kuril Lake in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka. Medical workers and rescuers are working at the scene. The helicopter was inspected before departure and had no technical problems, but the landing was carried out in foggy conditions.

A criminal case has been initiated into the crash. Eight people who were injured were airlifted to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.