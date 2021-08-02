Emercom notes decline in wildfires on Russian territory

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The number of wildfires on the territory of Russia has declined, press service of the Ministry of Emergencies told TASS on Monday.

"The number of wildfires is going down in Russia," the press service said.

Wildfire spots declined fourfold over the week in Karelia, the Ministry reports. Fifteen fires on the area of 61,000 hectares were extinguished in Yakutia.

"Aviation of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies completed over 220 discharges, with more than 700 tonnes of water released," the Ministry added.