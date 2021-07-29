About 100 Russians being evacuated from Bodrum hotel amid forest fires

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. About 100 Russian tourists are being evacuated from the Titanic Deluxe Bodrum Hotel in Turkey due to a forest fire, the Russian Association of Tour Operators (ATOR) said on Thursday.

"The hotel itself is not on fire, the tourists are being evacuated as part of precautionary measures. A forest on a hill adjacent to Titanic Deluxe Bodrum Hotel buildings is burning. The tourists are being moved to the nearby Lujo Hotel Bodrum and La Blanche Resort Bodrum. As for these two hotels, there has been no decision evacuating tourists yet," Deputy Director General of the Anex Tour company Yana Muromova was quoted as saying.

According to her, the situation is changing rapidly but the Turkish authorities expect that the fire will be contained by the end of the day so that tourists can return to their hotel on Thursday night or Friday morning.

Meanwhile, 183 people suffered from smoke inhalation from a wildfire in Antalya’s Manavgat.