Kazan school attacker was heavily armed, says source

MOSCOW, May 11./TASS/. A graduate of Kazan’s public school No. 175 who opened fire at his former school on Tuesday had a large amount of ammunition on him, a law enforcement source told TASS on Tuesday.

"A large amount of ammunition was found when the school where the graduate did the shooting was examined. The attacker brought them along. According to preliminary data, this ammunition was designed for the gun the attacker had on him. Experts will give the exact answer to this question," the source said.