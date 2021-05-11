Kazan school attacker was heavily armed, says source

MOSCOW, May 11./TASS/. A graduate of Kazan’s public school No. 175 who opened fire at his former school on Tuesday had a large amount of ammunition on him, a law enforcement source told TASS on Tuesday.
"A large amount of ammunition was found when the school where the graduate did the shooting was examined. The attacker brought them along. According to preliminary data, this ammunition was designed for the gun the attacker had on him. Experts will give the exact answer to this question," the source said.
Earlier, a source of TASS said the young man had bought the gun at a shop in Yoshkar-Ola, the capital city of Mari El Republic. The investigation will establish whether the weapons were purchased legitimately and if the gun permit was also legitimate.
On Tuesday, a graduate of Kazan’s public school No. 175 opened fire at his former school. As a result, nine people were killed, including seven children, a teacher and a female employee. Another 21 people were wounded. The perpetrator was taken into custody. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a mass murder case in the wake of the attack.