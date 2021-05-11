Russia receives condolences after school shooting incident in Kazan

"It is impossible to justify the ruthless and senseless killing of innocent people in peacetime," BelTA agency quoted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as saying. According to Lukashenko, the Belarusian people learned about the shocking shooting incident at a school in Kazan with deep regret and pain. He offered condolences to the relatives and friends of those killed in the incident.

Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania sent a telegram of condolences to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. "Deer Vladimir Vladimirovich, on behalf of the Abkhazian people, I express sincere condolences to you, the brotherly Russian people in the wake of the tragedy in Kazan, where children were killed. This terrifying news shocked the Abkhazian people. No one has any right to encroach on the most sacred thing we have - the lives of our children," reads the telegram posted on the president’s official website.

He also sent a telegram of condolences to Tatarstan’s President Rustam Minnikhanov. "We resolutely condemn this atrocious crime," it says.

South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov also sent a telegram of condolences to Minnikhanov. "The scale of the tragedy that happened today at school No 175 can be neither imagined nor described by words. Our hearts are filled with pain and sorrow because of this inhuman cruelty against innocent children," his press service cited the telegram. He extended profound condolences to the families of those killed and wished soonest recovery to those wounded.

Condolences have come from the US embassy in Moscow. "We are deeply saddened by today’s tragic shooting in Kazan and the loss of so many innocent lives. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of all the victims," the embassy’ spokesperson, Rebecca Ross, wrote on her Twitter account.

President of the European Parliament David Sassoli also offered condolences to the families of the shooting victims.

Meanwhile, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS Minister Mevlut Cavusogly had promised Ankara’s support following the incident, if necessary. "Minister Cavusolglu spoke with Tatarstan’s President Rustam Minnikhanov today. He expressed condolences on behalf of our president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] and the entire Turkish people in the wake of the attack on a school in Kazan. Minister Cavusolgu also told Minnikhanov that Turkey was ready to offer any help, if necessary," the source said.

An armed attacker went on a shooting spree at Kazan’s public school No. 175 on Tuesday morning. Eight people were killed and twenty-one more were wounded. The shooter, a former student of that school, has been taken into custody.