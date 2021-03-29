Bomb threat targets Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, checks continue: emergency source

MOSCOW, March 29./TASS/. Emergency services are checking all terminals of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport after an anonymous bomb threat, an emergency source told TASS on Monday.

"An anonymous report about bombs planted in Sheremetyevo Airport's terminals was received. Officers of law enforcement agencies and emergency services are working at the site," the source said. According to the source, the airport was not evacuated and is operating in a routine mode.

Earlier, in the day, specialists had to check all schools, kindergartens, an employment center, a technical inventory bureau, Customs Academy and some other facilities in the city of Lyubertsy, the Moscow Region. Besides, checks are underway at all supermarkets of the Magnit chain and all bank branches in Lyubertsy. Checks have been completed in some of them, the bomb threat information has turned out to be false, the source added.

Beginning in November 2019, courts, schools, shopping malls and other establishments in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other regions have been flooded with bogus bomb scares. The emergency services have been checking all reports, but all of them have turned out to be false alarms.