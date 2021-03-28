Embassy warns Russians to avoid crowded places after blast near Indonesia’s church

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Embassy in Indonesia urged Russian citizens to refrain from visiting crowded places after a suicide bombing near a Catholic church in Indonesia’s Makassar city, the South Sulawesi province’s capital.

"Dear compatriots, in the wake of the terrorist attack near the Christian church in Makassar, we ask the Russian citizens on the [island] of Sulawesi (as well as everyone else) to remain calm, not to visit crowded places and to follow the police’s instructions," the Russian diplomatic mission stated on its Facebook page on Sunday.

The embassy noted that the suicide bomber was the only one who died, according to preliminary data.

Earlier, the Indonesian province of South Sulawesi’s police chief reported that as a result of the suicide bombing near Makassar city’s Catholic church, several people had been injured, while the terrorist had died at the scene. Reuters news agency cited the local police reporting that the number of casualties reached 14.