Six killed in shooting at grocery store in Colorado

NEW YORK, March 23. /TASS/. At least six people were killed in a shooting carried out by an unknown attacker in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper reported citing its sources.

According to the report, a police officer is among those killed. Police have detained the attacker, the newspaper said, although local police have not confirmed the data.

Earlier, Boulder’s police department wrote in its Twitter account that an unknown assailant opened fire near the King Soopers grocery store. According to US media reports, later the shooter was in the shop.