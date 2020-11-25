FSB foils IS group’s terror attacks in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service has thwarted the activity of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), which had plotted terror attacks in the Moscow Region, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS on Wednesday.

"The FSB curbed the activity of an inter-regional cell of the Islamic State international terror organization outlawed in Russia. Its participants planned to carry out the acts of sabotage and terror in the Moscow Region," the statement said.

An IS group’s member, a national of a Central Asian republic, was detained in the Vladimir Region, to the east of Moscow.

During the search, officers seized an improvised explosive device stuffed with striking elements, as well as other items and documents.

According to the FSB, the cell was also created in order to engage new members in the IS group and sponsor terrorism. An investigation is underway now.