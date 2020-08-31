Islamic State financiers detained in five Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained financiers of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) in five regions of the country, the FSB said in a statement on Monday.

"The Federal Security Service has carried out a joint operation with the Investigative Committee, the Interior Ministry, the Federal Financial Monitoring Service and the National Guard, and exposed a clandestine cell that was active in Moscow, the Moscow, Dagestan and Krasnoyarsk regions and the Khanty-Mansiysk autonomous region, collecting and transferring money to the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia," the statement reads.

Criminal cases have been opened against six Russians under Article 205.1.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (abetting terrorism).

According to the FSB, the detained were involved in the activities of a crime group whose members had been convicted of funding terrorist organizations in Syria. Communication means and payment tools that prove their illegal activities were seized from the detained.