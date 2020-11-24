Moscow court hands down five-year prison term to financial sponsor of IS members in Syria

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Second Western District Military Court has handed a 5.5-year jail term to a Russian man for financing members of the Islamic State (IS) international terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) in Syria, the Federal Security Service (FSB) Directorate for Moscow and the Moscow Region told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Second Western District Military Court has found Russian citizen Abdukhamidov Abdurasul Abdumalikovich guilty of committing the crime stipulated in Part 1 of Article 205.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘Assistance in Terrorist Activity’) and sentenced him to five years and six months behind bars in a general-security prison," the press office said.

The investigators have found that Abdukhamidov was transferring money to IS members staying in Syria. This way, he provided for their participation in terrorist activity. The criminal probe was carried out by the investigative unit of the FSB’s Directorate for Moscow and the Moscow Region.