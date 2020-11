MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court has placed Head of the Interior Ministry Department for the Kizlyar District of Dagestan Police Colonel Gazi Isayev into custody in the 2010 Moscow subway terror attack criminal case, the court’s press office told TASS on Monday.

"The investigator’s request has been granted. Custody until January 4, 2021 has been chosen for Isayev," the press office said.