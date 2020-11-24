Terror-related crimes rise by more than a third in Russia in 2020

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The number of terror-related crimes in Russia rose by more than 33% in the first nine months of the year, according to statistics from the Interior Ministry.

"As many as 1,990 terror-related crimes (a rise of 33.3%) and 708 extremism-related crimes (a rise of 39.9%) were recorded between January and October 2020," the ministry said.

According to the Interior Ministry, a total of 1.7 mln crimes have been committed in the country since the beginning of the year, 1.1% more than in the same period of 2019. The number of registered crimes has grown in 52 regions of the country and went down in 33 regions. As many as 525,100 crimes were recorded in public places, 10.2% more than in the same period last year.