Soldier involved in shooting near Russia’s Voronezh detained

VORONEZH, November 9. /TASS/. Police have detained soldier Anton Makarov who opened fire at the Baltimore military airfield in the Voronezh Region killing three servicemen, a source in the regional emergency services told TASS on Monday.

"The police have detained [him]. He’s alive," the agency’s interlocutor said.

The latter specified that the soldier was detained outside the premises of the military base.

Earlier, the press service of the Western Military District reported that at about 5 am on Monday a serviceman of one of the military bases in the Voronezh Region attacked the officials who arrived with an inspection, took possession of an officer’s weapon and fled. As a result of the attack, three servicemen were killed and one was hospitalized. A criminal case was opened under Articles 105 and 226 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder of two or more individuals; theft of a weapon).

The Baltimore military airfield, a part of the Zhukovsky - Gagarin Air Force Academy, has been under repair for more than seven years. In December 2019, plans were announced to complete it by September-October 2020. Its runway is designed for all types of modern aircraft, both military and civilian.