Two policemen die in shooting in Texas

NEW YORK, July 12. /TASS/. At least two police officers were killed in a shooting in the US city of McAllen, Texas, Saturday, Associated Press reported, citing McAllen police head Victor Rodriguez.

An unidentified perpetrator opened fire at the policemen, who arrived on a residential building over a emergency call. The policemen were taken to a city hospital, where they later died of injuries. According to ABC report, the shooter committed suicide when another police squad arrived.

"We have lost two brave public servants who sought only to keep peace in our City," Rodriguez said. The shooter’s identity is not disclosed at the moment, an investigation is underway.