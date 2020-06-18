Over 15,100 hectares engulfed by wildfires across Russia

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Wildfires are raging on an area of more than 15,100 hectares across Russia, with the worst situation between in the Far East, the Federal Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Thursday.

"As of midnight on June 18, 2020 there were 41 wildfires on the area of 15,185 hectares in Russia’s territory where an active firefighting effort was underway," the service said.

Fires have engulfed some 2,200 hectares in Chukotka, more than 9,100 hectares in Kamchatka and more than 3,700 hectares in the Magadan Region. Wildfire are also reported from the Republics of Buryatia, Khakassia, and Karelia, from the Pskov region, the Krasnoyarsk and TransBaikal Territories, and a number of other regions.

The firefighting effort involves 940 personnel and 211 pieces of equipment. Sixty-five aircraft are monitoring the situation and fourteen more planes are battling the fires. Over the past day, firefighters extinguished 51 wildfires on an area of 517 hectares.

Some 46 regions in Russia are on alert over the challenging situation with wildfires and a state of emergency was introduced in one district in the Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.