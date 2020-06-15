Russian Post aircraft makes emergency landing at Zhukovsky airport

MOSCOW, June 15. / TASS /. The Russian Post TU-204 aircraft made an emergency landing at Zhukovsky Airport near Moscow after almost three hours of working off fuel, the emergency services told TASS on Monday.

According to them, the plane made a regular landing, and no one was hurt.

"The plane with the sensor malfunction of one of the engines landed at Zhukovsky airport at 03:38. The landing was successful. No one was hurt," the agency’s source said.

The plane was scheduled to fly into Yakutsk from Zhukovsky at 00:30. After takeoff, a malfunction sensor of one of the engines was triggered. The crew decided to go back, and was up in the air for about three hours, working off fuel.

The Russian Post planes fly under the flag of Avistar-TU Airlines, which specializes in freight transportation.