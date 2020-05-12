One person injured during gas canister explosion at a wharf in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, May 12. /TASS/. An gas canister exploded Tuesday at the Vostochnaya Verf shipyard in Vladivostok. According to shipyard head Oleg Sidenko, one person was injured, a medical treatment has already been provided to them.

"An explosion of a gas canister happened. None of shipyard’s contracts were damaged, the incident happened outdoors. One person was burned, they have received medical aid," Sidenko said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Established in 1952, the shipyard is located inside Vladivostok and occupies 23.27 hectares. The shipyard has built over 400 ships for the Pacific Navy and the border control force, as well as fishing companies of the Russian Far East. The shipyard enjoys a large record of exported ships.