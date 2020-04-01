Man injures Moscow grocery store employee with machete and flees

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. A man attacked an employee of a Magnit grocery store in Moscow Wednesday, injured him with a machete, and fled from the scene, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The incident took place in a Magnit grocery on Seligerskaya Street. One of the clients attacked a shop employee, injuring him with a machete, and fled the scene. Police officers have arrived at the scene," the source said.

The Interior Ministry's Moscow Directorate reported that the shop assistant was hospitalized following the incident.

"The victim suffered an injury and was hospitalized, an investigative team works at the scene. Details of the incident are being determined. The perpetrator is being searched for," the police said.