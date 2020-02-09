Passenger plane makes emergency landing in northwestern Russia - source

TASS, February 9. A Boeing-737 passenger plane has made an emergency landing at the airport of Usinsk, northwestern Russia’s Komi Republic, a source in local emergencies services told TASS.

"During the landing the aircraft’s tail hit the runway. According to preliminary data, no one has been injured," the source said.

The plane was flying from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport and is owned by Utair airline.

"Boeing-737 of Utair airline, en route from Vnukovo to Usinsk (flight 595), made an emergency landing at the airport of Usinsk. There are no injuries. There were 94 passengers and six crew members. People have been evacuated," a source at the airport said.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, there were 94 people onboard the plane.