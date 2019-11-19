Russian citizen injured in Arizona reluctant to contact diplomats — source

"We can visit Russian citizens in case they express such a desire," the interlocutor said. "In this case, there was no such request."

NEW YORK, November 19. /TASS/. Russian citizen Yevgeny Glushchenko, injured by a US Border Patrol agent in the state of Arizona while trying to illegally cross the US border, is not willing to contact with Russian diplomats in the country, a diplomatic source told TASS.

According to the source, Russian diplomats tried to have a phone call with the man, who is now in hospital in the city of Goodyear, Arizona.

"A police officer gave him the phone, but he [Glushchenko] interrupted the conversation," the diplomat commented.

On Friday, the US Customs and Border Protection reported that a Border Patrol agent opened fire at a Russian national who was attempting to cross the border from Mexico to the US illegally. The press service said that the Russian national was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Glushchenko has already been detained in Arizona before. According to the state’s authorities, he was taken to a a pretrial detention facility in the south of Arizona in September 2018, when he tried to illegally enter the United States from Mexico together with his pregnant wife.