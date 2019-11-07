Woman in Russia’s Siberia faces charges for taking control of plane without authorization

IRKUTSK, November 7. /TASS/. A regional transport branch of the Russian Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings against a female passenger who took control over an An-24 aircraft without necessary qualifications or authorization during its scheduled flight in Russia’s Yakutia Region in Siberia, the agency said via its website.

"A criminal case was opened against a 33-year-old woman, who did not have access to the plane’s controls or authorization to conduct passenger flights, for taking control over the An-24 aircraft operated by the Iraero airline," the statement reads.

The investigation suggests that on August 31, 2019, one of the crewmembers let a woman into the cockpit without clearance or authorization and let her take control of the aircraft. It is worth noting that passengers were aboard the plane at that very moment.

The airline is probing the incident and told TASS that the suspected perpetrator is suspended from duty until the investigation is complete.